The Supreme Court ruled that a postal worker can refuse to work on his Sabbath.
Well, well, well! It will get very interesting when doctors, nurses, firemen and police also decide that they do not have to work on their Sabbath. If that happens, I suspect that things will become very uncomfortable when your church or house is on fire and there is no one to answer the phone at the fire station.
Better line up the water buckets. If there is a person with a gun entering your restaurant on the Sabbath who are you going to call when the police are not taking your calls on their Sabbath?
Can you understand the implications of this most recent court decision?
Pamela Neal
Temple