Letter to the editor

Metamorphosis photos

Jun 8, 2021

You should reward Mr. Fowler with a prize for his butterfly metamorphosis photos in "Our Central Texas" on Monday. A year's free subscription, maybe? Just saying.

Gary Valentine

Temple

Tags Alexander Prokhorenko Guy Fowler Our Central Texas Gary Valentine Photos