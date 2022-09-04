Your editorial cartoon of Aug. 17 was one worthy of the morning and prime time “personalities” of Fox News, and deserving of a notation beneath it saying, “Unpaid Political Advertisement.”
The cartoon furthers the former president’s Big Lie, not to mention the small ones, his exaggerations, his attempts to manipulate facts and people to suit himself, not the good of the nation.
What a distortion, as the FBI agent is depicted holding up the found government document at Mar-a-Lago as being the Constitution. The FBI wasn’t looking for “some” government documents but “classified” documents — which they found.
I’m not a Democrat, not a Republican, but a conservative Independent who doubts there is even a copy of the Constitution at Mar-a-Lago. Well, maybe a pocket edition, used to prop up an uneven table leg, maybe one kept in a bathroom — not for reading and contemplating but for some other emergency purpose.
The selfish authoritarian demagogue should be turned away; he was not fit for one term in the White House, let alone a second. And a note to the Republican hierarchy — if he is what you offer me on Election Day 2024, I will be staying home.
Bob Cockrum
Temple