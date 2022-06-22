State Rep. Hugh Shine’s public forum on school safety June 6 at Temple Chamber of Commerce was very interesting!
I am impressed by the cooperation between Temple’s Police Department and Temple Independent School District as explained by Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.
The elephant-in-the-room question was asked to Ott by one of the public. This man noted that there had been no mention of arming certain school staff. Ott seemed not to be in favor of that additional tactic. It was never even mentioned as a possibility.
Discussion of certain armed school staff seems important.
Shortly after Hurricane Katrina, I went to New Orleans with an all-breed dog rescue group. Looking for abandoned dogs, we entered houses and yards in the 9th Ward where we could smell death and near river levees. It was frightening.
Our leader was a woman who had served in the Israeli Army. Another woman was a retired Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agent. Both were carrying guns.
Even in iffy, dangerous Katrina New Orleans, I felt safe, or at least “safe enough.” I suspect parents and students would feel safer knowing that certain trained school staff is armed.
The TISD school board should have a public discussion about adding trained and armed staff to the schools’ safety teams.
Carole Owen
Temple