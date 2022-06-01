Spell check! My letter of May 17 – last two sentences as follows: “For years, taxpayers have quipped that they can no longer afford to own their own property. That sarcastic attitude is not a reality.”
The word “not” should have been “now.” Whether I spelled wrong, or the editor read wrong, or the printer set it up wrong doesn’t matter. Context is everything in a statement like that.
Our current ad valorem tax system voids property ownership and everything good that goes with it. One never actually owns property in Texas as long as it can be seized and sold for non-payment of rent that has been cleverly constructed to look like taxes.
Texas limits yearly property tax increases to a maximum of 10 percent. So the insane rise in appraisal values this year means your taxes will increase 10 percent per year for at least the next three years and most likely longer. Makes me proud to be from the great state of Texas. Just say no.
Michael L. Moore
Moody