Boy, isn’t this what Ex Ex Trump wanted?
To be in the news and on TV to feed his ego? Just think of all the millions of dollars he is paying these attorneys to defend him and keep him out of jail!
All these millions of dollars could be used for better things than to feed his ego. All his problems are self-inflicted, he’s like a cracked 45-rpm record when the needle hits that crack part it jumps and repeats itself over and over and over — “witch hunt, lies, fake news, I did everything right, they just hate me” — only the few followers praise him and justify him.
The voters of the great United States will decide who they want as their next president!
I know you won’t print this letter because it is about Ex Ex Trump. Key people like former Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General William Barr and many others are finally coming out and saying he shouldn’t have done what he did!
Modern technology is wonderful when you use it right: TV, recordings, tapes, phones and witnesses that are not afraid of his threats and bullying ways. He wanted to be in the limelight; well, you got what you wanted, to be in the news daily.
George P Avila Sr.
Temple