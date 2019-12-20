It is with great interest that I read the letter by Lynn Woolley. I have lived in that “older residential section of Temple” for nearly 45 years.
I was one of the people who attended meetings to oppose the placement of the CAC and the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in this neighborhood. I never believed this was the proper location for either of the centers and after some time, someone finally agrees. The two centers are out of the way, the highway development was a roadblock to access for many years and it is just not an inviting location for visitors. On top of this I live right behind the center and when they do have an event, it can generate quite a bit of noise and make living here unpleasant. The Mayborn Center is empty much of the time and I suspect this is due to the cost.
At issue, also, is the fence. We were able to have a section of the fence put back up after it had been down for several months. The rest of the fence has never been kept in good repair as several boards are missing and sections are loose. We were promised regular upkeep of this fence and it continues to look shabby.
Finally, why do we always have to get expensive consultants to tell us what us residents already know? Just ask us. We can tell you what things need to change in our city. It seems that we are never given the chance to speak up. Oh, I am wrong. Some residents did get that water tower moved. Good for them.
Ruth Rolston
Temple