I think most letters you get are talking about something negative and their feelings about it. This letter, which I hope you’ll publish, is about the city of Belton’s Water Department and their personnel.
We pay the city each month for water, sewage, etc., and it is worth every penny. One thing we never think of is how our water department serves us.
I had never had to use them personally, but that all changed. My great-grandkids were flying their little glider in our front yard and without looking where they were going ran into the irrigation system control and broke it.
Water was flooding everywhere and I could not stop it. I called several plumbing companies but none were open. So I call the city water department and they were here in 15 minutes. The technician from the city cut the water off to the house, then dug around until he found the cutoff valve to the irrigation system and shut it down, then returned the main valve to the house. He then proceeded to help my great-grandkids to retrieve their glider from the tree where it was stuck.
Now I hope the folks who live here in Belton realize what we have here in regard to our city employees. I think we are truly blessed to have what we do have. They are tremendous and go the extra mile to help us. I want to thank Rick, who was the technician on call, for all he did for me and the kids. He is a great representative of the Belton Water Department and of the city.
George H. Barrett
Belton