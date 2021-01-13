I must disagree with Pam Neal’s remark (Telegram Jan. 9) that Democrats believe in our democracy. She forgets, as many have, the destruction Democrats caused on cities and federal buildings in the summer of 2020. The Democrats will destroy the Constitution and bylaws by which we believe.
I fear they will take our religious rights away from us.
Neal said Republicans thump the Bible instead of following the teachings of Jesus. Yet in the same breath she said she would not forget or forgive. Jesus wouldn’t approve the Democrats changing His ending prayer to amen and a woman. He wouldn’t approve of murdering babies. He wouldn’t approve of the hatred that lives in the hearts of many Democrats. I could go on and on.
I’d rather know the teachings of God’s Word, believe what He says, and trust Him than the teachings of the Democrats.
Matthew 6:14-15: Jesus said, “If you forgive other people when they sin against you, your Heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”
Although Democrats may try to destroy our country and turn us from our beliefs, I am so thankful I have Jesus to take care of me and those near my heart.
Lois Bland
Temple