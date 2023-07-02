For years I have volunteered for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to seniors and disabled adults in Temple and Belton for a Belton Senior Center program.
A meal is delivered each day, Monday through Friday except holidays. Before a holiday, an additional frozen meal is given for that day. In many cases, we are the only contact the client has all day. We get to know them and vice versa; they are so grateful.
There are generally 8-12 clients on a route. We pick up the meals at the Belton Senior Center and return the coolers and checklist there. It only takes an hour or so to deliver most routes. Morning start time is flexible and we finish before noon.
I love doing this and have recruited five longtime drivers who also love it.
Now, an additional driver or two are needed. Please call the Belton Senior Center (254) 939-1170 if you’d like to help out regularly once a week. Thank you!
Sandy Horn
Temple