When it comes to the voting, watch out for the letter B. When you think of Beto or Biden, think of words that start with the letter B.
No. 1, Babies. Beto and Biden support the wholesale killing of babies through abortion, which is murder of the innocent.
No. 2, Borders. Beto and Biden support open borders. Our state and our country cannot afford the illegal invasion of our country. As someone told me, “If I try to stop the invasion of the USA, I am a racist. But if I try to stop the Russians from invading the Ukraine, I would be a hero.”
No. 3, Bullets. Beto and Biden support the confiscating of weapons from law-abiding citizens. The criminal will always have weapons. The Constitution gives us the right to bear arms.
Remember that these three things are main planks in the Democrat Party. And that 99.9% of all Democrats agree with Beto and Biden and probably some Republicans. Research what your candidate supports.
Steve Kirkham
Belton