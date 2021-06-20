Neighbors, aren’t you getting tired of being a racist or bigot? After all, you’ve been one all your lives. I don’t care if you’re white, black, brown, yellow or green; you are a racist, plain and simple.
Personally, I’m tired of being a racist simply because I’m white. I can’t do a thing to change it. Aren’t you tired of being a racist because of your skin color?
You might wonder how I know you’re a racist. It’s simple; the media constantly tells on you.
They tell how wonderful organizations like BLM and Antifa are so inclusive and altruistic. I’m certain images of them burning, looting and fighting are just computer-generated to make them look bad.
Most are wonderful Christians — I see they have a lot of support in churches. I know churches wouldn’t support groups that burn or loot businesses or homes.
Maybe they call me a racist because I don’t support burning, looting or rioting to get my way. My being white must not be able to understand a culture with particular mindset. I’m not tolerant or sympathetic to whatever their cause is, so I’m racist. So are many friends from different cultures and races. The world is weary of our substandard thinking.
Racism is kept alive by racists, not people they call racist. The presumed racists I know don’t even think about racism; they think about bringing food to their tables. They don’t have time to judge someone because of their skin color, only the content of their character. The “racists” I know don’t raise children to hate, but to love and sacrifice for God, family and country.
Aren’t you tired of being a racist? I think it’s time we all simply be people again.
Ron Harmon
Temple