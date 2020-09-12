Due to COVID-19 the 12th annual Life Chain date has been moved to Nov. 1, the first Sunday in November.
Social distancing will be followed. We will start gathering at the old Chick-fil-A on South 31st at 1:45 p.m. and by 2 p.m. we will be in place along each side of the street.
Each person is asked to be at least 20 feet apart. The Life Chain will end at 3 p.m. The purpose of the Life Chain is to bring awareness as to how abortion hurts two people — the unborn baby and the mother having the abortion. Encourage you church member to join us in saving the life of the unborn baby.
Each person will be supplied with one of several signs that read “Abortion Kills the Unborn,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals” among others. An hour of silence will be shared as people will line up along both sides of South 31st with their signs.
If you do not stand up for the unborn baby who will? I will show that I care and with me will be the man who condemns the taking the lives of the unborn baby. The Man, Jesus Christ.
Milton Hensley
Temple