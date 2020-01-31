Over the last few months we have heard political candidates for various public offices including the President of the United States. Now it is time to put our vote where our convictions are.
Leaders in the minority community beg and plead for their constituents to vote, however, many times we hear the remark that they are going to do what they want to do. This means the white power structure.
The campaign season is fully underway and it is good to see the many Republicans and Democrats in the Texas primary working for a chance to represent us. We will be choosing a president and deciding who will represent us in Congress, state and local offices.
There is hope that our cities, schools and neighborhoods will grow and thrive. This will not happen unless we go to the polls and cast a vote. The last day to register is Monday, Feb. 3. The March primary is March 3.
Too many important issues are riding on this election, from neighborhood concerns to those that have statewide and national implications. Let’s do our civic duty. Get registered and vote who you want to represent you. The most powerful voice of opinion is the ballot box and they will want to do what concerns you.
The minority community should realize that people have marched and died for the right to vote. Let us not take their sacrifices in vain.