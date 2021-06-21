In response to Larry Allis’ letter: I’ve noticed the words destruction and tearing down of monuments are a theme replying to opposing opinions.
The Rev. Harrison never said monuments should be torn down or destroyed. Like many I’m not for erasing or destruction of history. Nor do I approve vigilantes seeking monuments’ destruction. Many statues built in the early 1900s on the grounds of courtrooms and government buildings.
Monuments meant to memorialize history should be in museums, not in public places that are meant to represent equality and fairness. People should not be reminded of a time of African-American enslavement when they are completing any routine governmental task. Or seeking fair and impartial justice in court.
If the statue’s purpose is to teach history, then move these statues to museums that are institutions that cares for and conserve artifacts and other objects of artistic, cultural, historical or scientific importance, and allow the Civil War’s memory to also live in textbooks.
I understand the importance of remembering those who died fighting for both sides of the war. Nevertheless, memorials to the fallen of the Civil War should not have to be wrapped up in the idolatry of the Confederacy. The reminder can still be there, but they should be displayed in an appropriate and educational manner. America has had a dark past. Over a hundred years of slavery, followed by 100 years of state-sponsored discrimination. Our country should never forget this, but we should never celebrate it.
Jerome Jackson
Temple