What is our great country’s future with Biden trying to please AOC and other socialists on the far left? It is reported 58 percent of Democrats favor socialism instead of capitalism. Socialism has never worked!
If it’s so good, why don’t they go where they have socialism instead of trying to change our country? So much damage has been done in the past nine months; What will our future look like in three more years?
Wonder why oil and gas went up 45 percent since Biden stopped the pipeline? Notice gas and grocery prices, etc.
I wonder why Biden declared an open border when taxpayers will be paying for everything for the immigrants (medical, schools, housing, etc.)
We have over 2 million illegals a year from over 100 countries arriving in the USA. By the way, when they arrive, no worries if they are terrorists, or carrying a disease like Covid!
The immigrants don’t even have to be tested or vaccinated but turned loose and expose our people. We will even bus or fly them all over the USA. For free.
Don’t worry about our Border Patrol. They are told to be kind and to be vaccinated or be fired.
The border has been out of control since Biden is letting everyone in. He has never visited to see how chaotic the border is.
After 13 service members were killed, our friends were left in Afghanistan to be killed and tortured although Biden promised to get all out. With $85 billion of modern fighting equipment left for terrorists to use against us!
Our top U.S. general (Milley) made calls to China (our enemy) and said if (former) President Trump were to make a military move against China he would let them know in advance.
This used to be called treason.
Please pray for America.
L.N. Vogel
Temple