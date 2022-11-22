I was thrilled to read the article in the Telegram about Putting Faith in Education.
It was my privilege to teach elementary music in Killeen and Temple for 30 years.
I saw children from all walks of life. Everyone was different, but they all had the same needs and wants — to love and be loved.
I tried to teach songs that would bring us together no matter our circumstances in life and in the end would make us better persons and future citizens. Sometimes at the end of class we would hold hands in a circle and sing a song. One we especially liked was:
“We have this moment to hold in our hands and to touch as it slips through our fingers like sand.
“Yesterday’s gone and tomorrow may never come, but we have this moment today.” — Anonymous
Carol Stout
Temple