I retired from the military with 4 years in reserves and 27 years active service followed by 15 years as a civilian contractor supporting the U.S. Army.
The political campaign financing system is an exercise in futility. The amount candidates and political action committees must raise is ridiculous. Money, dark or otherwise, provided by a few billionaires as in this last election can vastly influence the election. It’s intended to make candidates beholden to them. There must be a better finance way to make candidates more responsive to constituents.
My suggestion is all monies influencing an election must come from voters living in the appropriate congressional district for the U.S. House, the state of Senate and state Candidates, or from businesses headquartered in the same districts or states. PAC funds expended in a specific congressional district or state must come from within that district or state.
I know it will never happen since money and power seem to be what politics and governing is all about. In the 2020 election, Democrats spent $6.9 billion (not counting $3.3 billion spent by candidates Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer) and Republicans spent $3.8 billion, according to “Opensecrets.org.”
Speaking of power, the husband of the Speaker of the House reportedly bought over a million dollars of Tesla stock before the new president announced federal automobiles must all be electric in 15 years.
Voters generally are unaware who candidates owe loyalties to because they are unaware of the money sources. With current financing practices, politics seem no longer local which, as I believe, was the founders’ intent.
Samuel E. Kaiser
Belton