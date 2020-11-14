My favorite op-ed columnist in the Telegram is George Will. He is sometimes hard to read, with his daunting vocabulary (how many times have I looked up “condign”?) and irritating sentence interrupters (such as my previous parenthesis).
But Will has a good mind and a good heart. He is a true conservative who does not support the pseudo-conservative Donald Trump. As president, Trump exacerbated the divisions in our country; citizens of good will (including Will) will pursue more unity in these United States.
Two sentences in Will’s column of Nov. 7 especially highlight our need for increased unity. Echoing President Lincoln, Will writes, “The mystic chords of memory are difficult to hear just now in a nation that dangerously neglects the cultivation of the shared memories of its turbulent but honorable history.” Many of us neglect U.S. history; increasing numbers deny the honorable achievements therein. United we’re not.
The other sentence is Will’s quotation from President Thomas Jefferson’s inaugural address: “Let us restore to social intercourse that harmony and affection without which liberty and even life itself are but dreary things.”
Unity, harmony, affection — God bless our pursuit of them.
George Musacchio
Belton