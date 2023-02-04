These days, like eggs in the grocery store, truth is in short supply but valuable when you find it. Dictionary.com defines truth as “a verified or indisputable fact, proposition, or principle.”
This definition is misleading; a bit like putting the cart before the horse. Truth exists in absence of human verification, or understanding, because truth is the basis upon which reality is actually constructed and from which understanding is derived.
Reality, in the scientific vernacular, is constructed from material and non-material components where the relationship between the two influences reality’s expression into the world.
This secular view is suspiciously similar to the religious view described as the Trinity: where the ultimate source of reality is a Godhead composed of the Father (non-material), the Son (material) and the Holy Spirit (relationship).
In light of the ubiquitous belief that Science and Religion are incompatibly antagonistic, one might be shocked by such agreement. However, if Science and Religion are two complementary ways of exploring truth expressed as reality, one would expect such synergy. As binocular vision requires proper focus between two different sources for image resolution, when the views from Science and Religion are integrated, the truth comes into focus more clearly.
As Warner Heisenberg, a 1932 Nobel laureate and father of quantum physics, once said, “The first gulp from the glass of natural sciences will turn you into an atheist, but at the bottom of the glass God is waiting for you.” Don’t be afraid to meet him there.
Mark Krejchi
Temple