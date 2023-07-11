The devil lives in the White House and the sooner we get him out the better America will be again.
I so desire to see President Donald Trump straighten out the mess Joe Biden has put us in but will support whoever the Republican nominee is. They are the only ones who care about us. Democrats, such as Biden, are only in it for themselves and the dollars they can steal from us and other countries.
You know Biden doesn’t care about you when he denies his own flesh and blood. His granddaughter is only 4 years old, and he has instructed all personnel at the White House to not speak of or support this child.
People, open your eyes! The Democrat today is not the same party as President John Kennedy! I hear people say I have been a Democrat all my life and I’m not changing. Well I was a Democrat but when the parties flip-flopped I changed that status as quick as I could.
I’m calling on everyone that has a brain to help remove the devil from the White House.
Lois Bland
Temple