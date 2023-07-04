Sad ... Belton Planning and Zoning approved a multi-million dollar luxury RV park. City Council voted it down, essentially delegitimizing the purpose of P&Z.
The Council turned down a project that would have generated much needed tourism dollars and jobs and used the Future Land Use Map as one of the reasons. Yet during the same meeting, they granted an exception to the Future Land Use Map on another project. They decided $4,000 generated in annual property taxes on a dilapidated trailer park was better for the entire Belton community than the $50,000 or more in potential annual property taxes for the RV park.
One homeowner spoke against because of “transients.” In a luxury resort? In a $300,000 RV?
One person spoke that the primary purpose of government was to protect individual rights and property rights, and a Council member pushed back in his chair and laughed. The comment from the mayor prior to the vote was cringe worthy! He equated the decision to Solomon splitting the baby in 1 Kings 3:16.
Which is interesting because by letting a couple of neighbors have the say in what Mr. Sharma can do with his private property, the Council essentially gave the “baby” to the wrong mother. Mr. Sharma has shown his plans and dreams for the future of this property and the opposition prefers neglect and current state of disrepair. Fascinating!
What’s the real reason for the disapproval? Maybe because wealthy developers want the land to build houses? Who knows?
Jeff Howard
Belton