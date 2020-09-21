William Cullen Bryant said, “Truth crushed to the earth shall rise again.” His quote describes the intentional miseducation that has occurred and placed us at the crossroads of existence that is fraught with deception and mistruths.
The greatest mistruth perpetuated is that God made distinctive differences in His creation of people with one group that believe they are superior based on race. This false belief was adopted and utilized to sanction and legitimize the enslavement of humans. The system of racism and white supremacy that was used as the structure for the founding documents that created these disparate social inequities that impact every aspect of black life. The process of chattel slavery would be called “America’s Greatest Sin” and this have left many wondering how to reconcile the values espoused in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution so that all people can realize this reality of existence.
People are protesting during this pandemic to address the current social inequities and the system of racism and white supremacy. This system is deeply rooted in every category of living in Bell County and the state of Texas. The data produced from this system is indisputable and is not new. It is now the catalyst for organizations and individuals that advocate for this system to be dismantled.
The Juneteenth holiday provided the inspiration for the Community Hands of Central Texas to examine the current systems in place that fostered the current quality of life in Central Texas. After examination, we must establish a new trajectory for living our best lives that is free from the institutional and individual racism that caused these problems.
The Rev. Philemon Brown
Harker Heights