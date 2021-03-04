I would like to put in a good word for the newspaper carrier who delivers in the Dawson Ranch subdivision of Belton.
We live on the 3200 block of Wildcatter Drive. I am happy (and amazed) to report that we received delivery of the Temple Telegram throughout the week of Feb. 14 to 20 during horrible weather conditions.
Some of our papers we found after the snow started to thaw. I believe they were all accounted for, for the week. Please let this carrier know how much we appreciate delivering our newspapers even in an historic winter storm!
Betty Heugatter
Belton