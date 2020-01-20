There is trash blowing all over the neighborhood from recycle cans that fell over in the wind. My husband and I just picked up a huge amount of trash that blew into our yard.
My concern is that much of what we picked up is not actually recyclable but dirty trash. In a different city we lived in, the trash was sent to China where it was recycled. It helped keep our landfills from filling up. Unfortunately, people put all kinds of discards in the cans and China stopped accepting recyclables from us.
Although Temple does not send recyclables to China, I do not want to see our program possibly come to an end in the future or rates rise dramatically. Please put only what is acceptable in the recycle cans and items such as milk jugs should be clean.
I just spoke with the city of Temple recycling department. I was told that only two people for the whole city sort out the trash before it is sent to be recycled. Let us make their jobs easier. I can testify that picking up garbage is not that much fun.
Margaret Bradburn
Temple