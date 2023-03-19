The elderly and disabled citizens of Temple are again being targeted by changing policies by the HOP Paratransit System. For clients who live on a “dead-end” street in the Temple neighborhood, instead of receiving regular accommodations of door-to-door service, will now be required to find a way to meet the driver at the end of their city block.
Citing hazardous driving conditions of driving into and out of a dead-end street, customers of the HOP who live in these areas must now, through inclement weather hazards, high crime-traffic areas and extremely difficult mobility access to get from their homes to the end of their own block will make even more hardships for those who are of the most vulnerable of our citizens.
I have written our local politicians asking for help in resolving this ill-advised change. I care deeply for our elderly and mobility impaired citizens as they seem to have the smallest voice when it comes to policy changes like these, and have the greatest effect on them directly.
Most of us don’t realize the costs it takes upon our community. I hope some of our readers will take note and voice their opinions to the HOP Paratransit system as concerned members of the community, to our city council members, our mayor, our state representative(s), and to anyone who will listen to our advocating for those who are unable to advocate for themselves.
Chris DeGraaff
Temple
Editor’s note: A call to HOP to ask about the policy was not returned.