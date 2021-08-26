In the beginning, government leaders and military leaders cared about their country. Over time that has changed caring only for politics. We expect this in elected officials, but have not expected it in our military.
My military experience included active duty, National Guard and Reserve. There is a requirement for officers to judge the efficiency of those that serve directly under them
In reserve duty, I went active as a “counterpart replacement” for a regular Army executive officer in Fort Sill, Okla. Lieutenants and captains were awarded the Army Commendation Medal, and majors and colonels the Legion of Merit just for being transferred. That was all I was allowed to do for two weeks. For that, I received a rating of 198 out of a possible 200.
I did a second two-week period of “counterpart replacement” as an executive officer in Colorado Springs, Colo. I could do nothing until my security clearance was approved. My clearance came the day before I left for home. For doing nothing for two weeks, I received a 198 rating again. I was told by my career planning officer in St. Louis 198 was as high as a reserve officer could receive. A 199 score was given only to regular Army officers.
It should be obvious, that skill, talent, efficiency and/or accomplishment of duty has lost its bearing in the military. To climb the “officer career ladder” it is how you play the game, and the game is politics. Should we expect the military chief of staff to disagree with the president on national TV?
As a listener, you might consider the analysis made by retired or ex-military as a source of accuracy.
James D Fox
Temple