With thousands of people in Temple, hardly anyone is responding to a recent writer at about the end of December who said there is no basis for discrimination based on ethnicity, except on idiotic behavior at an individual level. Thus some groups are in poverty, jail and so forth relatively more so than others because such groups engage in more idiocies?
It is emblematic of the thinking of much of real America: there is no racism, people are just lazy, etc., they say. I wasn’t surprised Trump won. He may well win again. He does what he does, with an anguished and bitter face, for his huge base.
There you have it of the reality that there is now and has been throughout American history. Much of the media papers over this with cutesy things.
Jose Martinez
Temple