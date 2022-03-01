Pamela Neal’s timing couldn’t be worse. Her fierce denunciation of Donald Trump (Feb. 25) comes at just the moment when most people are wondering: how bad can President Joe Biden’s performance get?
Did we really trade Trump for this man? Afghanistan, China, inflation, race relations, now Ukraine (make your own list). It’s all falling apart on Biden’s watch.
Trump is a bully, a loudmouth and a shallow fool (he’s not the first White House occupant to fit that description — remember Lyndon Johnson?). I know that now and I knew that in 2016. And I’ll vote for him again in 2024 if he is the Republican nominee.
Why? As we have heard many times recently, you go to war with the army you have. The war is with the anti-Americanism and socialism of the Democratic Party. The army we have is Donald Trump.
Does he look down on people like me? I couldn’t care less.
Would he crumble in the face of multiple crises as Biden is doing? No. That’s what I do care about.
Tony Howe
Salado