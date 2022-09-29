The city of Temple is so fortunate to have such an awesome staff of people working at Sammons Park Golf Course.
For the second straight year our men’s collegiate tournament was hosted there and GM Jeff Ward, pro Steven Drew and the entire staff were simply stellar. We simply couldn’t have better support. Their treatment of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor team as partners throughout the year and their hospitality to our guests from all over Texas is such a big part of our success.
We are so appreciative.
One visiting coach said, “we wish we had this kind of treatment and support at home. What a classy event!”
The condition of the golf course was simply outstanding. It was a worthy challenge for our collegiate players.
The men’s golf team at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor says a heart-felt CRU thank you. We cannot wait until next time!
Jordan Cox
Belton