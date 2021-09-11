I recently wrote a letter about President Joe Biden that was published in the Telegram. In my anger and haste, I failed to address the most important point of all.
The Biden presidency can attempt to extinguish our values and the globalists can take over the world, but neither can ever take away our need, and our right, to believe in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
If you feel brokenhearted over what our nation has become, live in a constant fear of COVID-19, have great angst over the demise of our economy or the state of your life, turn to Jesus.
If you’re a Christian, let’s together stand strong in our belief and keep our eyes on Jesus. If you’re a prodigal who has left the fold, come back home to Him.
If you don’t know Jesus, find a born-again Christian who can lead you to Him and then mentor you along the way, or start attending a bible-believing church. Then, talk to the preacher.
Please do it today. He’s done wonderful things for me, and He’ll do the same for you. Jesus is our one true hope in this broken world.
Carol Barrows
Temple