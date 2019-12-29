My mind is precisely that; my mind and I shall make all determinations and act according to my own knowledge and experience. I hope that you would do the same.
Do not allow the media, whether social, audio, visual or written to control your minds. It is very apparent the Orwellian major media has an agenda and often does not represent truth.
In a constitutional republic its citizens determine whom they wish to serve them in the legislative body and whom they wish to serve them as their president. In some parliamentarian governments, citizens determine who will serve them in the lower House of Commons while the House of Lords is determined by position and/or heredity. There is no president elected by the people, but instead a prime minister who is suggested, often approved by the monarch and then approved by both the legislative houses. Parliament then has the power and authority to remove the prime minister at their leisure.
The facts indicate that it is the British Empire and its treasonous lackeys here in our own country that are behind this assault on our president and our Constitution; your type of government. Is this another attempt to recolonize our country? The major media has culpability in this situation. Do not allow this to happen.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple