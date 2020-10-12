Depression is a serious problem that much of the community is now facing with the impact that COVID-19!
Financially the government is trying to do their best with pleasing the citizens of American financially to help build up the economy. However, what has COVID-19 done to us all mentally?
The main problem is the lack of resources and mental health organizations in the community today. Why are there not many options for people to get counseling due to a crisis that the country is facing. People are unable to afford major life experiences since COVID has made people unable to work. People are at homes with their children virtual tutoring and living a new life with their children that is overwhelming. Depression is now settling in as millions of people remain unemployed in fear of what the government may bring to Texas.
People should care because money is not the only resolution to assist with the citizens of the United States for bills and necessities. Money is needed for the proper mental care for many people around the world today.
Laws should be implemented for more community and free resources for people experiencing mental health issues while the world is in crisis. Hispanics may have a hard time seeking employment as well as meeting the poverty level standards as the time comes. They may be unable to obtain proper resources due to their educational experiences with dealing with mental health issues and family guidance.
Arlyne Johnson
Killeen