First, I want it to be understood, that each citizen has the right to express a point of view or belief as provided by our Constitution! The Dec. 19 letter to the editor by Gary Kleypas said that “understand the Bible if you want to see the examples of socialism.”
I am having some difficulty in finding any such passages in the Scriptures. Maybe, due to ignorance on my part, but if Kleypas would direct me to those said passages I would appreciate it.
What is frustrating, is that one would equate yourself as Qoheleth (Hebrew and Greek translation: “Preacher,” this referral to the book of Ecclesiastes does not entitle one’s self to be elevated to the same spiritual level and God-given wisdom of Solomon, the great Preacher! And yes, I hope you had a Merry Christmas!
Glenn Psencik
