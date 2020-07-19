The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Court took a proactive stance on June 24 to require businesses and individuals entering businesses to wear face coverings beginning June 29. However, the mandatory order was changed to “highly recommended” on June 29.
Our county leadership lacked the fortitude and leadership to reduce the positivity rate for COVID-19, save lives and help to change human behavior regarding face coverings. Their approach was to require face coverings in the courthouse and hope we reach “herd immunity” or “develop a vaccine.” Neither of those likely will occur the next 6 months.
Most businesses require customers to wear shoes and a shirt — what is so difficult about a face covering? It is not forever, does not close the business but just maybe can protect others as well as ourselves from a highly contagious virus.
No consistent leadership at the highest levels has permeated our society to such an extent that many believe the virus is a hoax and are beginning to blame and attack many of the health care providers for the surge. I have friends and relatives that stand out in the heat and rain every day clothed in gowns, masks and shields testing individuals in their car for COVID-19.
How can we be so selfish? We accepted seat belts, child safety seats, speed limits and “don’t drink and drive.” This should not be a political issue but our leaders have made it personal for them — not too difficult to do when you do not have to worry about people being tested around you. Shame on us.
Cindy Jones
Temple