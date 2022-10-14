The loser Donald Trump promised to reduce the national debt. He actually increased the debt by $7.8 trillion.
President Joe Biden will reduce this debt by $1.7 trillion — the single largest decline in history.
The loser Trump said he would bring back manufacturing jobs. Trump actually lost 237,000 jobs. President Biden has already added more than 600,000 jobs, more than any other president.
Loser Trump said that Mexico would pay for border security. He failed. Under Biden, Mexico has agreed to contribute $1.5 billion to improve border security.
Trump said he’d lower drug costs. He failed. Without Republican support, Joe Biden signed a bill that will cap drug costs for Medicare enrollees to no more than $2,000 a year for their share of Part D drug prices. Millions of Americans will have reduced premiums for Affordable Care policies. Trump said he’d reduce insulin prices. He didn’t.
Without Republican support a new law assures Medicare enrollees cannot be charged more than $35/prescription. What is heartbreaking is the pro-life Republicans refused to allow others to have this same advantage, especially for diabetic children.
Loser Trump said he’d invest in infrastructure. He didn’t. With Biden’s infrastructure bill, Texas will receive almost $50 billion for roads, bridges, modernize ports and airports and other megaprojects.
Both Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn voted against helping Texans with this Infrastructure iBill. They and Gov. Greg Abbott obviously do not care about ordinary Texans.
Chuck Nissley
Temple