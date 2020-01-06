I tip my MAGA cap to our president, Donald J. Trump.
We the people elected him to stop illegal immigration, protect the unborn and religious freedom, elect conservative constitutionalist judges, recognize and support Israel’s rights, bring jobs and steel production back to America. To produce and use the natural resources of oil, gas and coal God gave us. To protect our right to own and bear arms and our freedom of speech, promote free enterprise, reduce taxes for corporate and individual taxpayers, stop unfair trade, promote capitalism.
To reduce the cost of prescription drugs, affordable health care, drain the swamp and stand up for America First. You are not a politician, you are a patriot, who has proved fearless in your quest to preserve, protect and promote America. You fight to protect our children from the opioid crisis, MS-13 gangs, sex traffickers and disease crossing our borders.
You give up your $400,000 annual salary, donating quarterly the taxpayers’ money to worthy causes. You work tirelessly, you fight continuously, you listen intently to us. Despite the attacks from the vile, angry, spiteful, malevolent left against you and your administration you keep on fighting for us.
Against the odds you get things done. You stand up against the fake media, lying liberals and Democrats who hate you more than they love America. I am so proud of our president and our beautiful first lady. We as Christians, as Americans, should pray continually for both, others leaders and for one nation under God.
Sandy Killough
Rogers