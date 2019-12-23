Cynthia Black’s Nov. 16 letter advocates common sense gun controls. What she sees as common sense sounds totalitarian to me.
What is an assault weapon? Military assault weapons are fully automatic rifles. Ronald Reagan signed a bill prohibiting ownership of these weapons by civilians in 1986. His other gun legislation was a ban of open carry in California in 1967. I cannot buy a fully automatic weapon. ArmaLite rifles (AR-15s) are not “assault” weapons.
With some exceptions, all pistols, revolvers and rifles are semi-automatics. They require a trigger pull for each shot and automatically reload between shots.
The size of magazines varies from about five to 100. Magazine sizes should not be open to debate. “No one needs a 100 shot mag” is personal opinion only. Need is not relevant. Personal wants and desires are all that really matter. Magazines are like taxes. Where do you draw the line between too big and too small and who gets to draw it? The Second Amendment is silent on this, as it should be.
Video games do not turn people into raving monsters waving guns. Tens of millions of players know the difference between fantasy and reality. Such games help relieve tensions and frustrations. To think otherwise is to buy into Democrat propaganda.
If you think the Dems don’t want to destroy the Second Amendment, then you haven’t listened closely enough to them or followed their actions in places like California.
God bless President Trump.
Peter Jessup
Belton