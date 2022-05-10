In response to the medical student who disagreed with abortion training for future physicians, let me just say this. The treatment for a ectopic pregnancy is abortion.
The treatment for a septic uterus is abortion. The treatment for miscarriage that your body will not release is abortion.
If you do not get this treatment you can die. If you intend to be a physician you will at times have to put your religious beliefs aside in order to uphold the Hippocratic Oath. A physician must be trained to deal with these conditions.
If you are willing to choose to let a woman die due to these conditions perhaps you need to chose a different profession. Physicians need to have the best training available to handle these situations should they arise.
Sandra Wiley
Temple