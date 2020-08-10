What happened to the land of the free and the home of the brave? Have we surrendered to a new despotism, pandemic invention by the leftist media, power of money and our perception of expertise all promulgated by this new multi-culturalism?
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allows increased money to doctors and hospitals for Medicare patients with COVID-19 or if presumed they have COVID-19 absent a laboratory-confirmed test. This provides a 20 percent add-on to regular Medicare payments for COVID-19 patients; three times more if placed on a ventilator. A perfect situation for an extensive scam.
COVID-19 statistics should be based entirely on number of patients hospitalized and deaths due to that virus. Here is why. Fox 35 News investigated Florida Department of Health data that tests for COVID-19 performed by Orlando Health hospital indicated 98 percent of patients tested were positive. Orlando Health told Fox35 the actual number was 9.4 percent. Orlando Veteran’s Medical Center is listed by the Florida Department of Health as having a 76 percent positive rate, but OVMC indicated that it actually was only 6 percent. How extensive is this scam? Have you seen this scam reported on national news?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the 12th straight week of a declining coronavirus death rate in the U.S. ending July 11. The National Center for Health Statistics reported that the number of deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia and influenza in the U.S. for the week ending July 11 was 2,174 while deaths from all other causes totaled 42,219.
The mainstream media would have one believe COVID-19 is running wild in the U.S. Is there a political motivation involved? Think, people, think!
Noel S. Cowling
Temple