It was Valentine’s Day at Bartlett’s scheduled Council Meeting. As for love in the air, none was expressed by Open Fire International Fellowship.
Instead, in a coordinated effort, OFIF attacked my character and that of community leaders with misinformation, counter to a basic Judeo-Christian principle: “Thou shalt not bear false witness.” As a man of faith, I find it reprehensible. However, when immorality occurs in the church the Bible says to deal with it truthfully, constructively and publicly so that others may take warning.
OFIF is based out of Killeen with a satellite in Bartlett. The Council was considering my request for a local alcohol ordinance variance allowing my proposed restaurant to serve beer. Previously, I had met with Pastor Sheldon Williams twice. Both times I shared my plans and never did he object. It was a shock when his ministry team addressed Council attacking me and former Council members Stephanie Romero and Bobby Freeman making several false allegations. Here are just a few:
“We are right now being bullied by the owners of this establishment …”
“… willing to make a profit at any cost to the public without caring about the city.”
“Mr. Jones came to our property and asked us to lie ...”
Bearing false witness while hiding behind religion is beyond words. As for the characterization of me being motivated by profit, I invite readers to Google Open Fire International Fellowship and take note of how many hyperlinks and solicitations to donate there are.
I offer the following scripture for reflection: Christian leaders are accountable to God’s people and should be “above reproach,” “respectable,” and “able to teach” (1 Tim. 3:2).
Lyndon Jones
Bartlett