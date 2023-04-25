Just a quick response to Mr. Cockrum’s April 21 letter to the editor about “assault style weapons.” He made no mention of what exactly he is referring to, and since “assault” is a verb, his definition could apply to anything used to “assault” someone. My guess is that he is referring to semi-automatic AR-15s and AK-47s.
He refers to Justice Holmes’ comments about regulating things that are a clear and present danger. OK, let’s look at the facts according to the 2021 FBI UCR (Uniform Crime Report).
Out of the 14,616 murders committed in the U.S. in 2021, handguns accounted for 5,992 deaths, knives 1,036, hands/fists/feet 462, and rifles — semi-automatic, bolt action, lever action and musket loaders — accounted for 447 deaths. Even if every death by rifle was the result of an AR-15, that only accounts for 3% of murders in the U.S.
I submit to you, using logic and facts that 3% is not a clear and present danger to the population of the U.S. What is a clear and present danger is the use of emotionally charged non-factual rhetoric used to attempt to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens. Using his logic, he should be calling for banning hands, fists and feet since they kill more people than that scary black modern sporting rifle!
Jeff S. Howard
Belton