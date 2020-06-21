Hello Texans! I’m sure the ones who need to read this won’t.
Do you think the good fairy picks up the trash you throw out on the highway? What happened to “Don’t Mess with Texas?”
I just picked up two large bags of garbage that was thrown out on Highway 95 in front of my house.
I have picked up trash for 35 years and I have found everything you can think of through the years. I’ve found car parts, beer cans/bottles, diapers and just general garbage. There have been four people killed in front of my house, including a baby, from people driving too fast. Please slow down and put your garbage in the correct receptacle.
Thank you,
Medra Stewart
Holland