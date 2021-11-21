Murder for hire. There is no such thing as abortion rights. On Sept. 9, the Telegram carried an article about how the Justice Department would “protect” abortion seekers in Texas.
The Telegram should write an article titled “No abortion rights,” because there is no such thing as abortion rights. The article should state that the governor of Texas will “protect” the lives of unborn children who have a heartbeat from being killed. I know abortion advocates do not want abortion linked with the word “killing” but the truth of the matter is that abortion stops a beating heart.
The act of killing one’s brother to hide one’s guilt started with Cain and has developed to the point where one hires a so-called doctor to perform the killing.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple