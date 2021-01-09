Democrats believe in our democratic republic while Republicans have embraced autocratic fascism.
Republicans vilify Democrats for what Republicans are doing right in front of our eyes. Sedition by Republicans is actively happening while their base applauds, and then the party spreads conspiracy theories cooked up by hostile foreign governments.
Did your news sources tell you about the trip Republicans took to see Putin on the Fourth of July?
Ever wonder what they were planning and are you curious about why a sitting member of the Senate is spewing Russian talking points?
We see your hatred, your racism, your embrace of an apartheid ideology. We see you wrapping yourself in the flag when you should be holding up the Constitution for all to see. We see you thumping the Bible instead of following the teachings of Jesus. We see you embracing a hunk of metal instead of protecting our nation’s children. We see you and we will not forget or forgive.
Pam Neal
Temple