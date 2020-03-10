I was surprised to read your definition of a “Real American” and the “Silent Majority” editorial on Jan.7.
I consider myself a “Real American” even though I watch PBS, CNN and MSNBC, which you label as fraudulent news. I also watch FOX, both their news hours and their Opinion shows, plus listen to Rush Limbaugh when I’m driving.
As to Suleimani’s killing, even Tucker Carlson is against it as are guests he has. Your sentence was “Regular Americans support President Trump’s decision 100 percent.”
“Silent Majority?” I have never considered talk radio or FOX talk shows as “silent” and their viewers and listeners seem to be who you were referring to.
Lois Sullivan
Temple