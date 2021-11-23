A page 1A Telegram article on Nov. 15 by The Associated Press explains as many as 160,000 active duty military soldiers are having trouble feeding their families. We all know the stories about our veterans and struggles of homeless veterans. Some are having to depend on assistance from food banks to get by. These are men and women that have made sacrifices during their lives to protect us so we have the freedom we are accustomed to.
But on the open southern border, it is a different story. It is reported President Joe Biden rewards illegals. When they cross over and get checked in, they are awarded a sizable check and told where to cash it. Within 10 days they’re flown out in the middle of the night to secret cities in the USA. We know they get other free services, such as schools, medical, housing, food stamps, etc.
Actually Biden encourages them to break our laws. Why would the president of the United States penalize our active soldiers and veterans and reward the illegals.
Also consider our inflation on, fuel, food, heating, housing, etc. Remember how Biden left behind our people in Afghanistan even though he promised not to do so.
Pastor John Hagee said not to speak is to speak!
L.N. Vogel
Temple