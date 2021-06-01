I work as a substitute at a local school. I am faced every day with students who are accustomed to using profanity on school grounds.
Many come to school is it mandatory, but their actions clearly indicate their lack of desire to learn. I often ask myself, what kind of upbringing did they have?
Do they come from dysfunctional homes? Do they belong to some religious organization, that instills in them proper manners and morals?
How are we to properly educate them, when we have to act as both as parents and counselors? There is no way that teachers can do that.
Years ago schools used to offer courses in ethics. Nowadays elders are hardly respected, listened to. How are we to raise them to become productive, and respectable members of society when they are unwilling to change themselves?
Mounir Korban
Belton