I think by the time the pols of both parties get done “stimulating” the American people will have solved the financial problems on their own and moved on.
There are things happening that won’t go back to the way they were once this crisis is passed. The changes are going to be born of necessity, rapid and once in place will be set for years to come. I see advances in distance learning, cyber security, at-home-schooling, remote office and management work, a refiguring of what we regard as a corporation, a “flattening” of management, the end of hierarchal structures, evaluations/values/productivity will become “outcomes” based as opposed to “process” based, etc., etc.
This is one of those historical “tipping points” that will reward innovation and new thinking. It is “Not a Country for Old Men.” The pandemic is a momentary challenge that will create huge opportunities for those who are far thinking, have skills and are not tied to the past. One day we may look back and regard this pandemic as a blessing in disguise; war in any form costs lives, but births and nurtures new ideas and inventions.
Stay healthy, stay optimistic, stay 6 feet apart.
And go wash your hands!
Richard Creed
Belton