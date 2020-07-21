The beautiful photo and caption on page 8A in the July 1 edition Associated Press article “Dem climate change plan would end greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” is extremely prejudiced. It indicates an unacceptable amount of “greenhouse gas emissions” from the power plant.
Please note, no visible emissions were coming out of the four smoke stacks in the photograph.
It would be more accurate if the photo caption stated: “In this July 27, 2018, steam emissions from the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the morning sun.”
Mike Risinger
Morgan’s Point Resort